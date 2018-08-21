Doncaster care home placed into special measures following damning report by Government inspectors

A Doncaster care home has been branded 'inadequate' following an inspection by a Government health watchdog.

Ernelesthorp Manor and Lodge on Cow House Lane in Armthorpe has been placed into special measures after the Care Quality Commission said the home scored the lowest available marks on safety and management.

Ernelesthorp Manor and Lodge has been placed into special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Scott Merrylees

CQC officials said they found the provider had 'failed to make or sustain sufficient improvements' after the previous inspection.

The report found the home's safety and management were 'inadequate' and 'required improvement' on care, effectiveness and responsiveness.

Inspectors said they found three breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

They found one resident had fallen 'seven times since May 2018' and this had been properly recorded. But CQC officials added 'no action had been taken' to minimise the risk and 'no referral was made to GP.

The home's medicine room window was said to be 'not secure' which also constituted a breach of the act.

Inspectors also made comment that one resident was 'left in the dining room most of the day' and saw 'only one member of staff tend properly to this person' throughout the inspection.

CQC officials also noted eye creams and ointments 'were not always dated when opened' and medicines in stock 'did not tally with the amount recorded on the medication administration record sheets' adding they 'could not evidence that people had received their medicines as prescribed'.

Staff were praised by inspectors who found them 'kind and caring in nature' but added they 'did not always recognise when people needed support' and 'did not always engage appropriately with family members' to ensure their needs are met.

The home can accommodate up to 65 people but the time of the inspection 36 people were using the service.

The provider was said to have closed part of the service known as the Lodge and people had moved from the Manor wing. There was no 'refurbishment or other plans in place' for the future of the Lodge.

Damian Allen, director of people at Doncaster Council said: “The Care Quality Commission has made us aware of concerns about the home at the time of their inspection.

"The independent home’s management and owners are working with the CQC and Doncaster Council to make necessary improvements.”

Registered manager Irene Widdowson said she didn't wish to comment after speaking to her superior.