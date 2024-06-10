Doncaster canal sealed off tonight with emergency services reported at scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of a Doncaster canal has been sealed off tonight with reports of numerous emergency services at the scene.

An area of the River Dun Navigation Canal near to Bramwith Lock has been cordoned off eyewitnesses have said.

The stretch of canal is situated between Barnby Dun and the villages of Kirk Bramwith and South Bramwith, north east of Doncaster.