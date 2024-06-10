Doncaster canal sealed off tonight with emergency services reported at scene
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Part of a Doncaster canal has been sealed off tonight with reports of numerous emergency services at the scene.
An area of the River Dun Navigation Canal near to Bramwith Lock has been cordoned off eyewitnesses have said.
The stretch of canal is situated between Barnby Dun and the villages of Kirk Bramwith and South Bramwith, north east of Doncaster.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.