Doncaster cake whisperer raising awareness of the need for better bones

Val Stones, originally from Doncaster who was a contestant on the popular show in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite, is asking the public to hold a ‘Better Bones Picnic’ for health charity, the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), which she has recently joined as an ambassador.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society is the UK’s only national charity dedicated to bone health and osteoporosis. Osteoporosis causes bones to weaken and break more easily and there are 3.5 million people living with it in the UK today.

Although bones weaken with age, osteoporosis and broken bones do not have to be an inevitable part of ageing. Bone health is important throughout life and everyone can build strong bones by adopting a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet with adequate calcium, and importantly getting enough vitamin D – for example from sunlight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Val Stones - the Doncaster cake whisperer

Worryingly, only half of people realise that vitamin D is important for bone health. Now Val and the ROS are asking the public to consider their bone health, whatever their age or lifestyle by choosing their ‘picnic personality’ and sharing an outdoor meal with friends, family or colleagues this summer.

Val, who has osteoporosis herself said: “I’m passionate about all food but there is something charming and special about a picnic. As well as being fun, it‘s a great opportunity to bake some healthy recipes and by getting outside, you’ll also be building better bones by topping up that all important vitamin D. Don’t forget to raise some money for this fantastic cause too.”

What’s your picnic personality? Posh, unique, on the job, virtual or even a teddy bear picnicker?

Pick your picnic personality

Once you have chosen your picnic personality, the charity has lots of resources to help you plan the perfect picnic, including invites, recipe cards from Val and children’s activities. They are all available to download or you can request a pack in the post.

The average spend on a picnic for a family is £26 and the ROS is asking people to try to beat that target however they like – donating to attend, a bake off or fancy dress – however they choose.

ROS CEO, Craig Jones said: “One in two women and one in five men over 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis and we want everyone to consider their bone health this summer, no matter what their age.

“Any amount people raise will make a real difference to people’s lives – however, the £26 the average family spends on a picnic could pay for an hour of specialist support from one of the nurses on our Helpline and change someone’s ability to live well with this chronic condition.

“We operate the only Helpline dedicated to osteoporosis in the UK and we are there for anyone with questions about osteoporosis or bone health five days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

To find out more about the Better Bones Picnic and do download a pack please visit https://theros.org.uk/fundraising-events/better-bones-picnic-pack/