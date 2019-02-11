St Leger Homes and J&D Activities have partnered with Doncaster College to launch new Communi-Tea Café which employs young people and adults with additional needs.

11 students across Doncaster College Foundation Studies (Life Skills), Catering and Animal Care courses have landed voluntary work experience in the new café which launched last week.

The students work across three roles – kitchen assistant, hosting and serving, giving them the opportunity to gain valuable experience in all areas of the business.

Customers from around Doncaster attended the launch for tea, cake and more, while Doncaster College students got hands on in their new roles.

“I really enjoy working in the café, I’ve got my fingers in so many pies with all the different roles and it will help me for future employment,” said Danny King, aged 17.

All students filled in an application form and attended interviews to apply for the opportunity and have been training in the café since Monday 7th January.

“It is wonderful to have a catering opportunity for our students with additional needs, Maxine at the Communi-tea Café and J&D Activities have provided a safe and engaging work experience, whilst giving something back to the community. All the students love it.,” said Joanne Greaves, High Needs Student Key Worker at Doncaster College.

The project has been ongoing since October and with the support of all involved, has evolved at a rapid rate, getting students into the workplace within months.

“Thank you for the support, faith and belief in every one of our new customers that young people and adults deserve the opportunity to gain employment skills in a real work place,” added Maxine Farrell of J&D Activities.

The Communi-Tea Café is open Mon – Fri, 8:30am – 3:30pm in Milton Court, Doncaster DN1 3SS