Doncaster cafe given a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory
A Doncaster cafe has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating meaning its standards are generally satisfactory.
Big Baps, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category of the Food Standards Agency, at Stafford Road, Woodlands, was given the score after assessment on May 17, the FSA's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 510 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
The ratings are 5 - very good; 4 - good; 3 - generally satisfactory; 2 - some improvement is necessary; 1 - major improvement is necessary;
0 - urgent improvement is required.
