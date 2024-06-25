Doncaster cafe given a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster cafe has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating meaning its standards are generally satisfactory.

Big Baps, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category of the Food Standards Agency, at Stafford Road, Woodlands, was given the score after assessment on May 17, the FSA's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 510 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ratings are 5 - very good; 4 - good; 3 - generally satisfactory; 2 - some improvement is necessary; 1 - major improvement is necessary;