Doncaster cafe gets a four out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:48 am

Moorends Cafe at Wembley Road in Moorends was given the score after assessment on January 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 364 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The cafe was rated four out of five

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

