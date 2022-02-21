Doncaster cafe gets a four out of five food hygiene rating

Moorends Cafe at Wembley Road in Moorends was given the score after assessment on January 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 364 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe was rated four out of five

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.