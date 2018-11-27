Doncaster businesses put on special promotions, demonstrations and entertainment in the countdown to Christmas

People are being encouraged to support Doncaster businesses as several campaigns launch to showcase what they have to offer in the lead up to the festive season and all year round.

Doncaster Council is backing a national campaign called ‘Small Business Saturday,’ which highlights the vital role small businesses play in the economy on Saturday 1 December.

Doncaster Christmas Lights switch on 2018. Picture Scott Merrylees

The council is also launching a number of its own initiatives to promote Doncaster firms and encourage people to buy local.

An exciting Countdown to Christmas campaign called ‘Living Advent’ also starts on Saturday 1 December. It sees individual Doncaster town centre business offer a special promotion, provide entertainment or put on a demonstration or activity every day through to 24 December.

Full details are released each day by Visit Doncaster as an incentive to get people to come and shop in the town centre during December. It forms part of the ongoing #YourDN1 campaign.

A Doncaster-themed ‘12 Days of Christmas’ initiative will showcase the breadth and depth of products and services residents can find from businesses right across the borough. This will encourage people to buy what they need for Christmas closer to home rather than go online or venture to other areas.

Councillor Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “Small businesses boost our economy, employ local people and provide a valuable service. Small Business Saturday is a great way to remind us to support Doncaster’s very own business community by shopping local.

“We have launched a number of campaigns to promote our local businesses. Our Living Advent will encourage people into our town centre and our 12 Days of Christmas initiative showcases what local people can buy and do right across our borough.

“We are proud of our business community and work hard to support it. We urge all Doncaster residents and businesses to get behind the campaigns and buy local. Everything you would want this Christmas can be found right here in Doncaster.

“And don’t forget, Doncaster businesses are for all seasons and not just for Christmas.”

Businesses are encouraged to go: smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com to register their interest and to: www.businessdoncaster.com to find out about local business support.

Business Doncaster is also staging its 10th Doncaster Business Showcase on Thursday 28 February 2019 at Doncaster Racecourse.

This popular event brings together businesses and individuals from across the borough to promote their business, gain inspiration, learn the latest business skills and benefit from excellent networking opportunities.