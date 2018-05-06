Doncaster business owner 'satisfied' with club's response to Rovers players' end of season 'antics'

A Doncaster business owner says he is 'satisfied' with the response from Doncaster Rovers, after several Rovers players celebrating at the end of the season allegedly acted in an 'antisocial' manner at his town-centre eatery.

Following the club's Player of the Year awards at the Keepmoat Stadium last night, several Doncaster Rovers players carried on the celebrations in Doncaster Town Centre.

A number of players are believed to have visited The Yorkshire Pie House on Silver Street.

This morning, The Yorkshire Pie House made a public statement on Facebook concerning an incident said to have involved Rovers players.

It said: "In response to last night's police incident in the pie house. We would welcome back all the Doncaster Rovers players anytime, as long as they are prepared to behave like normal members of the public, however last nights [sic] antics will not be tolerated."

Responding to comments from followers, the Yorkshire Pie House elaborated on the incident and said the players were 'antisocial and disrespectful of other customers to the point of scaring them'.

The Silver Street business, which opened five years ago, also said police had become involved and at least 10 players had to be ejected as a result of their behaviour.

The Yorkshire Pie House says it has now resolved matters with Doncaster Rovers.

A Doncaster Rovers spokesman said: “The club have spoken to the Yorkshire Pie House and believe the issue has been dealt with to both sides’ satisfaction.

“The players were relaxing after giving their all over the season, and left the establishment when asked to avoid disrupting the evening of any customers.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Pie House added: "Nobody was arrested, nobody was physically injured. Yorkshire Pie House are satisfied with the outcome."

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said they did not have any record of officers being called out to the Yorkshire Pie House last night.

Neither the Yorkshire Pie House or Doncaster Rovers have commented on which players were involved in the incident.