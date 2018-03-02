Doncaster business community welcomes rail factory plans that could create 1, 700 jobs

Plans for a state-of-the-art rail factory near Doncaster - that could create 1, 700 jobs - has been welcomed by the town's business community.

Industrial giant Siemens has revealed plans for a £200 million development at the Goole 36 development - just 30 minutes drive from Doncaster - which will manufacture and commission trains primarily for the domestic market.

The new factory is set to employ up to 700 people in skilled engineering and manufacturing roles, plus an additional 250 people during the construction phase. Those behind the scheme estimate around 1, 700 indirect jobs would be created throughout the UK supply chain.

Dan Fell, chief executive officer of the Doncaster Chamber, described the mover as a "fantastic boost for the region" which "could create significant supply chain opportunities for Doncaster businesses."

He added that it was now more important than ever that plans to create a university technical college in Doncaster come to fruition.

Dan Fell.

The college would teach technical science and engineering skills not currently taught in mainstream schools and developments such as the Siemens factory would provide employment for students.

Mr Fell added it is "vital that we introduce the right technical skills provision so that we connect our young people to new jobs and growth opportunities."

Councillor Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and economic development at Doncaster Council, added: “The news that Siemens are investing in nearby Goole is tremendous for Doncaster and our economy particularly for the towns and communities in the north of the borough.

"Doncaster being the premier rail town in the north of England will benefit enormously from this new job creation and companies in the Siemens supply chain potentially choosing to locate in Doncaster.

“With the opening of the National College for High Speed Rail we are a town already benefitting and geared up to capitalise on the future of rail manufacture and engineering.

"Recent investments such as this, the growth of our existing rail businesses and now today’s news from Siemens will ensure that Doncaster young people will be able to access many future training and employment opportunities in an industry that is steeped in Doncaster’s history, buoyant and vital for our future.”

The new factory is set to compliment three previously announced rail schemes in Doncaster.

The £400 million iPort in Rossington is nearing completion and will create up to 5000 jobs once fully operational.

Another new railway depot at Doncaster Carr to maintain a fleet of services by Hitachi Rail Europe also recently created 250 jobs.

Meanwhile, plans have previously been revealed for a new £150m railway station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Siemens has signed a long term agreement for the lease of the 67 acre site and construction work could begin as early as this year subject to order requirements.

The factory, which will be close to junction 36 of the M62, will include manufacturing and commissioning buildings, warehouses, offices, and stabling sidings with potential for the development of a test track.

Juergen Maier, chief executive of Siemens, said: "This investment has the potential to have a tremendous impact on the Yorkshire economy and the North of England as a whole, ensuring that the benefits of infrastructure spending are spread widely and helping to ensure the ongoing development of the UK rail industry.

“Having considered multiple locations in the UK, I’m delighted to confirm that we’ve identified a site in Goole for our new UK rail factory which not only has the potential scale we need for a facility of this size but also ready access to the skilled people we would need to build and operate the factory."

John Cridland, chairman of Transport for the North, said the factory will have the potential to compete to provide the trains required to help fulfill Transport for the North’s Strategic Transport plan while transport secretary Chris Grayling called the development “an exciting proposal.”