Doncaster burlesque dancers raise £11k for Mae

Big-hearted dancers in Doncaster were joined by others from across the country, in helping to raise cash for a poorly youngster.

Eight-year old Mae Fox has cerebral palsy and has been in need of new equipment to make life easier for her and her family, regular physiotherapy and surgery that the NHS is unable to fund.

The little girl’s mum is a member of a class run by the Burlesque Chair Dance UK company, and her friends there were keen to help the Doncaster family.

Their enthusiasm spread to other dance fitness groups within the company, and by various efforts the great sum of £11,243.35 was raised within a year.

Fundraisers included sponsorfed six-hour dance marathons, and completion of the Three Peaks Challenge by 30 group members.

Managing director Donna Haughan said: “We are a nationwide company, originating from Doncaster, and once we’d started to raise funds, the rest of the company jumped on board.

“They split their proceeds with Mae and their own chosen local charities.

“All together, Barnsley, Falkirk, Selby, Pontefract, Isle of Wight, Northampton, Derby, Hull, Goole, Immingham, Withernsea and many other areas came to our aid.

“We had our final count up last week and it totalled £11,243.35 for Mae, with over 20k nationwide for charities and community projects.

“And 30 of us did the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge too...what an experience! Painful, but so amazing to achieve.”

It occurred to us during the process just how many young children there are in Doncaster who are battling diseases like Mae, and just how many supportive, kind and generous people live in our area.

“To help us raise such a massive amount of money is going to be life changing for little Mae and we’d really like to thank all of the local community who donated so kindly towards our mission.

“We hope it will inspire folk out there to fundraise more, in the knowledge that they do make a huge difference – every penny counts and every minute given can be lifesaving.

“We’d like to thank our dancers, local businesses, supporters and everyone who donated.”

Mae Fox has battled through serious health problems, and had ground-breaking surgery in America which cost £70,000 but led to the brave youngster taking her very first steps.

Care costs remain a challenge and she and her family travel between London and Scotland for intense physiotherapy.

Doctors had previously told the family that the youngster may never walk because of her spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy - the most severe form of the condition.