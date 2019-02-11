Doncaster burglar who stole iPad and phone jailed 

A burglar who stole electrical items from a home while the victim was inside has been jailed.

Doncaster Crown Court heard how Daniel Hanson got inside a property in Bentley and stole an iPad and phone while the owner was upstairs.

However, he got away empty handed in the end as the victim’s husband tracked him down and contacted police.

Officers managed to retrieve the items following the burglary, which was carried out on Sunday, August 19, at 3.15pm last year.

Hanson, aged 39, of Stone Hill Rise, Scawthorpe, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to burglary on Wednesday, February 6.

Two further offences of burglary and harassment were also added to the burglary charge and he was given a restraining order.

After the hearing, PC Josh Heath said: “We will absolutely not tolerate burglary in any circumstances and in this case, Hanson took advantage of a couple who had tried previously tried to help and support him.”