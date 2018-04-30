Doncaster burglar jailed for three years after breaking into home

A Doncaster man has been jailed for three years for breaking into a home with a screwdriver.

Brian Jackson, aged 40, of Westholme Road, Balby, then used the weapon to threaten a man who confronted and then chased him after the burglary.

TRAGEDY: Devastated family pay tribute to their 'bright, caring and beautiful girl' who died after a crash in Barnsley

He broke into a house in Victoria Road last October and was spotted fleeing by a neighbour.

VIDEO: Burglars steal cherished memories from Sheffield home days after victim's partner dies, aged 40

The neighbour confronted and chased Jackson but was threatened by the armed crook, who then ran off.

CRIME: Man, aged 29, charged with sexually assaulting on-duty police officer in Sheffield

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It was later discovered a sock containing jewellery and a large quantity of cash, stolen in the burglary, had been dropped during this confrontation.

"Analysis of the sock for forensic lines of enquiry identified DNA that positively matched to Jackson.

"Using this evidence and witness accounts, officers charged Jackson with one count of burglary, for which he received 36 months in prison."