Doncaster boy, 10, braves shave for charity after ‘girl’ taunts over long hair

A Doncaster schoolboy regularly mistaken for a girl and taunted for his long blond hair has had his flocking locks chopped off – raising more than £500 for charity.

Daniel Davies started growing his hair nearly two years ago – and was regularly called a girl and was subjected to stick and ‘mickey taking' from friends and classmates over his haircut.

Daniel grew his hair for nearly two years.

But the Armthorpe youngster had a good reason to grow his hair long – he wanted to donate the clippings to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Mum Mary said: “He got the idea after watching a TV programme about children who had lost their hair and it mentioned the Trust.

“He also saw a friend of mine brave the shave for Macmillan.

Daniel had to endure mickey taking over his long hair.

“He has been growing his hair for nearly two years and he has had stick from classmates and often been mistaken for a girl but he has stuck with it.”

And as the New Year dawned, he underwent a big trim, donating his hair while the rest was cut back.

Daniel after his haircut

He has raised over £500 so far which he is splitting between Macmillan and his own local cub scout group, the 32nd Armthorpe group.

She added: “I think he has done amazing and I am very proud of him.”