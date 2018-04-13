Doncaster boxer 'fulfills dream' with behind the scenes trip to adult TV channel Babestation

A Doncaster boxing champ says he has fulfilled a childhood dream - with a behind the scenes trip to adult TV channel Babestation.

Heavyweight fighter David Allen, known as the White Rhino, landed his dream date with a string of the station's glamour girl hosts with an access all areas tour of the studios this week - and he took to social media to share his delight at getting a look at what goes on.

Dave Allen at the Babestation studios. (Photo: INSTAGRAM @WHITERHINO_21)

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm going to Babestation and I'm f***** buzzing. I have dreamt of this day since I was 12, want to thank my parents for having Sky TV and going to bed early and enabling me to have this dream."

The 26-year-old, who hails from Conisbrough, landed a backstage pass after being invited by the station - and came face to face with glamour model Saskia "The Suffocator" Jade.

After his visit, the fighter, who took on Jamaica's Lenroy Thomas for the Commonwealth title last year but lost on a split decision, shared photos of his day out on Instagram.

He became an unlikely gay icon last year after comically shoving a sock down his pants at a weigh in for a fight and has become a social media hit with his Twitter and Instagram musings.