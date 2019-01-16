Doncaster-born Jeremy Clarkson has pledged to donate £10, 000 to charity – if anyone can prove he has said something sexist while on TV.

The presenter rejected any claim that his TV show The Grand Tour displays male chauvinism and said it has never been remotely sexist.

Jeremy Clarkson.

The 58-year-old went one step further and offered a wager for charity for anyone to find something misogynistic in his TV output.

He said: “I still have that £10,000 to a charity of your choice if you can find a sexist thing I’ve ever uttered on television.

“A woman took me up on it but had to give up after a two-year search because I never have.”

He, along with colleagues James May and Richard Hammond, were speaking at a screening for their upcoming new series of The Grand Tour, which returns for a third series on Amazon Prime on January 18.

Clarkson added: “We’ve been every other ‘ist’, but we’ve never been sexist.

“It’s just an assumption. I’m too old these days to listen to that nonsense.”