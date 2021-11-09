Doncaster block of flats firework yobs dispersed before police arrived, force confirms

Shocking footage showed a man deliberately directing more than 70 fireworks towards Lonsdale House in Intake in a matter of seconds – with bystanders laughing as the projectiles exploded in balls of flame against terrified residents’ windows.

Police have confirmed that they were called to the estate on Thursday night – but by the time they arrived, those responsible had fled.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We responded to an incident in Shaftesbury Avenue at 9.28pm on 4 November after reports that a group of kids were setting off fireworks in the street.

The shocking footage shows a yob firing dozens of fireworks at a Doncaster block of flats.

“We attended the scene but the group dispersed.”

Angry residents are calling for more action, saying that firework attacks have been taking place at the flats in Shaftesbury Avenue for a number of years – with incidents spiking around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

One resident who declined to be named, for fear of reprisals, said: “Residents are scared and have scorch marked windows as a result.

"This wasn't the first incident by the same group of youths.

"Before the fireworks incident, residents also had cars and windows egged on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The police were called and attended, although too late to catch any of them.

"The same group have been seen around this area of Intake throwing eggs and fireworks at passing cars in recent evenings

“I’ve lived around here for many years now and this has been a recurring issue for at least the last two or three years around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

"Residents are fed up with it. Some don’t feel safe and others are fed up of damage caused to their cars in the car park.

"The area in general is becoming an antisocial haven for the local yobs.”

The clip, widely shared on social media has been condemned, with one saying the group’s actions could have led to ‘another Grenfell.’