Doncaster bench declared 'designated cannabis zone' with spoof council and police sign

The sign appears to suggest that using cannabis on the bench has been authorised by both Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police with the pair’s logos and a message that reads: “Designated Cannabis Zone – the posession of a small amount of cannabis for personal use has been decriminalised in this area.”

But closer inspection of the note, which has been applied to a bench in Middle Lane near to Owston Grange, shows the logos are fake.

The Doncaster Council one actually reads Donchashter Council, complete with the authority’s coat of arms, while the SYP logo, which features the force badge, reads South Porkshire Police.

The spoof sign appears to have the backing of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police - but closer inspection reveals the sticker to be fake.

The sticker is signed off with the lettering and numbering DMBC1312-420-2021, suggesting the date when the bench was ‘signed off’ as a drug zone.

Of course, the bench hasn’t become a legal spot to smoke cannabis and the person who discovered the sticker said: “Looks like someone was bored during lockdown!”

Cannabis is illegal to possess, grow, distribute or sell in the UK and is classed as a Class B drug.

Penalties for dealing, production and trafficking carry sentences of up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

The sticker was found on a bench in Middle Lane in a rural part of Doncaster.

The maximum penalty for possession of cannabis is five years in prison and an unlimited fine.