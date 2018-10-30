Doncaster beauty queen sets sights on future fundraising

A teen beauty queen from Doncaster has set her sights on the future, vowing to continue fundraising despite the pageants being over.

Emily Gibbins, age 17, from Balby, who was crowned Miss Teen South Yorkshire earlier this year, revealed her ambitions to continue supporting those with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

Emily was crowned Miss Teen South Yorkshire 2018

After winning the title, Emily, who works part-time in Kurt Geiger, secured a place in the Miss Teen Great Britain finals which were held in Blackpool on October 23, competing against 50 beauty queens from across the UK.

And, despite not winning the crown, Emily says her fundraising work throughout the beauty pageant has given her ambitions for the future.

She said: “Supporting and raising money for Together for Short Lives, and seeing how dedicated the staff and the great work they do has made me more ambitious. I want to do more charity work and do more to help others.

“I am going to start fundraising soon for places like Cancer Research UK.”

Emily says she had never competed before entering the Miss Teen South Yorkshire contest, so to go to the Miss Teen Great Britain finals was a dream come true.

“It was the most amazing experience I have ever had in my life,” she added. “I was so nervous before as I couldn’t go to meetups because of work commitments. But everyone has the same intentions, all the girls were so lovely and supportive.

“Everyone was so encouraging saying how amazing we all looked on stage.

“I said despite what happens, it has been a great experience, one I will keep with me forever, and I had met friends for life.

“When I made it to the top 15 I already felt like a winner, it helped me build skills and confidence as an individual.”

Emily says she felt happy with where she placed, as she was competing against other girls with more experience, and is hoping to come back and win the crown next year.