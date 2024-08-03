Doncaster bar risks losing licence after refusing police advice over drinks promotion
An application has been lodged by CIty of Doncaster Council’s licensing department for the review at Mambo in Silver Street.
It said that the authority was “required to undertake a review of the premises licence and added: “The grounds for the application for review are prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from arm.
“Throughout March 2023 to June 2024 the licensed premise has continued to undermine each of the licensing objectives.
"The premises have refused recommendations from South Yorkshire Police to bring compliance within the premises after issues surrounding a drinks promotion and crime and disorder reports.”
A decision is expected by licensing chiefs in the coming weeks.