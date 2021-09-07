Doncaster bar comes to rescue of brides left in lurch by wedding venue collapse

A number of brides have had their wedding plans wrecked after the Diamond Live Lounge went bust without announcement earlier this year.

Now The Harewood, which is just a stone’s throw away from Diamond, has offered to give couples hit the collapse a helping hand, by laying on free wedding breakfast receptions for those impacted by the closure.

The Harewood has offered to come to the rescue of wedding couples hit by the collapse of the Diamond Live Lounge, previously run by Dominic Gibbs.

Now The Harewood, run by local businessman Rod Bloor, says it will help those impacted by the closure.

Spokesman Katie Fox said: “We just want to do our bit to help where we can. We feel sorry for them.

"We’re prepared to lay on a free weddding breakfast and reception for those who have been impacted.

"If they get in touch, we will see what we can sort out for them.”

Couples and people who had organised parties at the Diamond Live Lounge must be able to provide paperwork and emails showing their dealings with the venue.

Anyone interested can contact the Harewood on 01302 562195.

Some couples have been left out of pocket by as much as £2,000, while workers and contractors have also come forward to say they have not been paid.

Mr Gibbs, who has previously touted himself as a clean-up Doncaster campaigner, has repeatedly refused to comment, apart from a single tweet denying he was in charge of the Wood Street venue when it went bust and claiming that he had been helping people to get their money back.

His only statement since the allegations began was to say he was ‘on a high’ after using Twitter to plug Caged Steel, the cage fighting firm he now runs.