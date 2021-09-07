Doncaster bar comes to rescue of brides left in lurch by wedding venue collapse
A popular Doncaster town centre bar and restaurant has offered to come to the rescue of wedding couples left heartbroken and out of pocket after the venue they were due to celebrate in went bust.
A number of brides have had their wedding plans wrecked after the Diamond Live Lounge went bust without announcement earlier this year.
Now The Harewood, which is just a stone’s throw away from Diamond, has offered to give couples hit the collapse a helping hand, by laying on free wedding breakfast receptions for those impacted by the closure.
Businessman Dominic Gibbs, who has denied being in charge of Diamond when it collapsed in January, has steadfastedly refused to respond to numerous allegations about his business dealings, including debts of £117,000 and numerous reports of workers, contractors and party organisers going unpaid or unable to get their cash back.
Now The Harewood, run by local businessman Rod Bloor, says it will help those impacted by the closure.
Spokesman Katie Fox said: “We just want to do our bit to help where we can. We feel sorry for them.
"We’re prepared to lay on a free weddding breakfast and reception for those who have been impacted.
"If they get in touch, we will see what we can sort out for them.”
Couples and people who had organised parties at the Diamond Live Lounge must be able to provide paperwork and emails showing their dealings with the venue.
Anyone interested can contact the Harewood on 01302 562195.
Some couples have been left out of pocket by as much as £2,000, while workers and contractors have also come forward to say they have not been paid.
Mr Gibbs, who has previously touted himself as a clean-up Doncaster campaigner, has repeatedly refused to comment, apart from a single tweet denying he was in charge of the Wood Street venue when it went bust and claiming that he had been helping people to get their money back.
His only statement since the allegations began was to say he was ‘on a high’ after using Twitter to plug Caged Steel, the cage fighting firm he now runs.
The Diamond Live business closed its doors without announcement and quietly closed its website and social media channels without fanfare.