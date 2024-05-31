Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster bar and restaurant which was given a one star food hygiene rating in April after being closed down in November has assured customers its standards are very high and are taken very seriously.

Back in November, Otto’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was shut down by Doncaster Council health chiefs after inspectors found evidence of a ‘large and active’ rat infestation at the premises.

The health officials returned to the restaurant on April 23 this year and rated it a one which means major improvements are still needed.

Taking to Facebook yesterday a spokesman for Otto’s said: “We are extremely upset to have received a 1 star rating and we also feel that this rating is not a true reflection of the bar, and the conditions that our food is prepared and served in.

Otto's.

“We will be instructing the council to invite them back to the premises to complete a new inspection and discuss the points raised.

“Unfortunately the bar suffered some internal flooding which we immediately acted upon to rectify. As with any repair work there will always be a period of upheaval during the maintenance being completed. After having the sections of flooring fully replaced with brand new materials, we were left with the task of replacing the floor covering. We had a time and date booked in which was 3 days after the inspection.

“Since the premises have reopened we have continued with ongoing refurbishments and improvements, many of our loyal customers will be able to testify to this. Unfortunately wherever there are positive changes made there must always be a period of adjustment to this whilst staff complete training and gain new experience. This has been the case with how our records that are recorded daily. The inspection identified some areas where paperwork was not filled in as comprehensively as needed. Since this time all areas have been fully rectified and updated.

“Many regular customers that frequently visit Otto Wine Bar have commented on the improvements that are ongoing to the establishment and feel that both management and bar staff are working extremely hard to ensure the best possible service and quality of products served.

“We can also assure you that these premises have a very high hygiene routine in place, and that we take this very seriously. The bar has chosen not to serve food on Mondays, allowing us to complete a deep clean of the kitchen in addition to the daily cleaning routine already in place. Management are more than confident to allow anyone to view the kitchen/food preparation area at any time requested to ensure people are confident that their food is prepared in the best possible way by highly trained and experienced staff. (PPE will be provided before any person enters the kitchen area).

“In addition we also work in professional partnership with an external food and hygiene consultant that ensures we remain compliant at the highest hygiene level.

“As mentioned earlier, with any changes and improvements there is always a period of adjustment. Staff and management in the bar have been undertaking training in many different areas and new staff with long positive experience within the industry have been employed. It is the aim of management to completely eradicate any areas of concern and to provide the best possible establishment with the highest quality of food, drinks and entertainment.

“Management looks forward to the return of the council to allow us to evidence all the changes.

We also look forward to updating everyone of the new hygiene rating when we receive it.

“I would also like to take this time to thank all the loyal customers that have continued to support the bar.