Doncaster bank employee set for spell behind bars

A Doncaster bank employee is going to be sent down on April 4, but it’s all for a good cause.

Chris North, who works for Barclays Bank in Doncaster, is just one of 12 fundraising felons set to be locked up next month to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The dirty dozen will arrive at Bluebell Wood in the morning to discover they are charged with a range of crimes. Police vehicles will transport them to the Lifewise Centre in Hellaby where they will have their charges read out by a magistrate. Wearing their prison uniforms, they will then be sent down to their cells.

Together with his fellow inmates, Chris will be seeking sponsorship from now until then to help secure his release. The more each person raises to help the children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions supported by Bluebell Wood, the sooner they may be released.

The partners in crime will only be bailed out later in the day when they raise at least £300 each in sponsorship. All money will help South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice support families facing the toughest of times across the region.

Chris, who has supported Bluebell Wood for several years and worked with colleagues and businesses to help raise tens of thousands of pounds, was made an ambassador for the charity last year.

Chris said: “I became involved with Bluebell Wood because they make such a difference to families at their most vulnerable. I’ve taken part in quite a few events, including the Dragon Boat Race, volunteered at the hospice and organised auctions, but the Jail n’ Bail is probably the biggest step into the unknown yet. If people dig deep and donate to my bail fund, hopefully I will be able to enjoy an early release and more importantly, it will mean valuable funds for Bluebell Wood families.”

Rachel Hodges, Senior Events Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Chris and all our willing inmates for agreeing to be locked up for a day for Bluebell Wood. They will also be making a big difference to our families, helping us to provide even more of the support they need, at the toughest times of their lives.”

To help Chris ‘get out of jail free’, sponsor him at Click here

Other Jail n Bail sponsorship pages can be found via www.mydonate.bt.com/events/jailandbail2018/456091