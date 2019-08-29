Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo to headline free open air music festival in Market Place
Upcoming Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo will swap Wembley Stadium for the town’s Market Place next weekend when they headline a free outdoor music festival.
The band, who recently supported US superstar Pink on her European tour and played two huge dates at Wembley as well as a host of other stadium shows, will be back on home territory when they headline next Friday’s DN1 Live Festival at Doncaster Market.
They will be joined by a host of other bands for the festival which will take place on September 6.
The four hour festival, which runs between 6pm and 10pm, is totally free and will also include music from Ramble Gamble, Alba Rosa, Cora Pearl and The 48K’s.
A spokesman for DN1 Live said: “Since the redevelopment of the area around the Market Square, we have had plans to bring back a free live music event for the people of Doncaster.
“We are really excited our very first DN1 Live features a headline act that have just graced stages all over Europe supporting Pink on her recent stadium tour. We hope you will come along and give Bang Bang Romeo the welcome home they deserve at their first gig back in their hometown.”
“The stage line up is packed with musical talent from across the region as we have tried to bring an eclectic mix of local and regional musicians so our event really is a celebration of all that is great in music in Doncaster and the surrounding area.”
The event will kick off a weekend of live music at venues across Doncaster town centre.
The line-up is:
6:00pm DJ Host open the stage6:15pm Ramble Gamble7:00pm Alba Rosa7:45pm Cora Pearl8:30pm The 48K’s9:15pm Bang Bang Romeo10:00pm CLOSESpecial guest hosts Simon Saynor and Christian Carlisle.
The concert will take place in the Market Square area outside the Corn Exchange. However, guests will not be able to consume any alcohol in the street.