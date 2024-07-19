Doncaster Balloon Festival: Thousands enjoy colourful show - and drama for drivers

The two day festival at Town Fields attracted visitors of all ages who were treated to a stunning night glow, with a string of balloons lit up in time to music.

Earlier, visitors had enjoyed rides as the balloons floated gracefully through the sunset skies over Doncaster.

But there was a brief moment of drama when two of the balloons landed on Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun, briefly blocking the carriageway in both directions.

Photos: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Doncaster Balloon Festival One balloon came down in Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Doncaster Balloon Festival Two balloons landed on a road near Barnby Dun. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Doncaster Balloon Festival The skies above Doncaster have been filled with hot air balloons. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Doncaster Balloon Festival The night glow attracted thousands to Town Fields. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).