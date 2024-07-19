The Doncaster Balloon Festival has kicked off on Town Fields. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).The Doncaster Balloon Festival has kicked off on Town Fields. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).
The Doncaster Balloon Festival has kicked off on Town Fields. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Doncaster Balloon Festival: Thousands enjoy colourful show - and drama for drivers

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2024, 22:36 BST
Thousands of people have enjoyed the first night of Doncaster Balloon Festival – but there was drama for drivers when two hot air balloons briefly blocked a city road.

The two day festival at Town Fields attracted visitors of all ages who were treated to a stunning night glow, with a string of balloons lit up in time to music.

Earlier, visitors had enjoyed rides as the balloons floated gracefully through the sunset skies over Doncaster.

But there was a brief moment of drama when two of the balloons landed on Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun, briefly blocking the carriageway in both directions.

Photos: Luc Burke-Lejeune

One balloon came down in Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

1. Doncaster Balloon Festival

One balloon came down in Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune). Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Photo Sales
Two balloons landed on a road near Barnby Dun. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

2. Doncaster Balloon Festival

Two balloons landed on a road near Barnby Dun. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune). Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Photo Sales
The skies above Doncaster have been filled with hot air balloons. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

3. Doncaster Balloon Festival

The skies above Doncaster have been filled with hot air balloons. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune). Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Photo Sales
The night glow attracted thousands to Town Fields. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

4. Doncaster Balloon Festival

The night glow attracted thousands to Town Fields. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune). Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice