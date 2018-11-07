Doncaster AVON sales leaders named as the UK’s top 

A Doncaster duo has been named the top two AVON sellers in the UK.

Independent AVON sales leaders Michelle Kirkbride and Dennis Greaves have been awarded the Star of the Year award at the UK’s annual Direct Selling Awards.

The accolade is awarded to those nominated by their company for an exceptional contribution to sales.

Michelle said: “It is an honour to win Star of the Year alongside Dennis. Together we have built a business that is people-first and family orientated, which works around other commitments in our lives.

“We have achieved incredible milestones we had could never have dreamt of and this award is another accolade that we are incredibly grateful for.”

Michelle and Dennis have been AVON sales leaders for eight years and have seen a 25% sales increase year on year for the past three years.

The pair have also grown their team by 36% over three years to almost 4,000 representatives.

The awards ceremony to recognise the best individuals in the industry was held at the Leicester Marriott Hotel.

General Manager of AVON UK Matthieu Comard said: “Dennis and Michelle have grown their business to remarkable levels in a way that truly works for their customers and Representatives in their team.

“Their determination and focus has not only resulted in them achieving this prestigious Star of the Year Award, but the title of Chief Executive Leader - the highest level of achievement for an AVON Sales Leader – with only three Sales Leaders holding this title in the UK.”

More than 425,000 people work in direct selling in the UK, and the £2.1billion industry includes some of the UK’s best-known and most-loved brands.