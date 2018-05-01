Doncaster Athletics Club gets a £2,000 lighting upgrade

Members of Doncaster Athletics Club are celebrating after receiving a grant for £2,000 from E.ON’s Energising Communities Fund to enable it to upgrade its lighting around the site.

The grant will be used to replace the security lighting along the rear of the stand and the old strip lighting in the equipment store cupboard with more efficient LED lighting. The club hopes this will not only improve security for members and visitors, but also help to reduce energy costs.

The money will also be used to purchase a new LED security light for the corner of the stand area, which will be fitted with a sensor to ensure the light isn’t on when the site is unoccupied and energy isn’t being wasted.

Kevin Lincoln, Club Chairman at Doncaster Athletics Club, said: “We’re thrilled to have received the grant from E.ON to purchase security lighting for the club.

“One of our top priorities at the club is the safety of our members and visitors and so it’s really exciting for us to be able to replace the current lighting, which is over 10 years old now and isn’t working as efficiently as it should be. We also hope the replacement lighting will reduce our costs at the club, meaning we’ll be able to spend the money saved on providing more equipment for our members.”

Suzanne Roe, Community Relations Manager at E.ON said: “We’re really pleased to have awarded the grant for £2,000 to Doncaster Athletics Club to enable them to replace their security lighting around the site.

“We originally set up our Energising Communities Fund to ensure community groups and charities such as this one could become as energy efficient as possible and for us to be able to give something back to our local communities. We also recognised that many community groups and charities have aspirations to improve their energy efficiency but don’t necessarily have the money to complete the work required.

“Doncaster Athletics Club is a great example of how our fund can be used to improve the energy efficiency of a community hub in such a simple, yet effective way; this has a huge benefit for the whole of the local community.”

E.ON’s Energising Communities Fund was launched in 2013 and since then E.ON has given away almost £140,000 to 84 community groups and charities in England, Scotland and Wales through the fund.

