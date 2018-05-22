Doncaster art strategy hopes to include 'two large art installations'

A plan has been drawn up which could see 'two large art installations' being commissioned in Doncaster.

Doncaster Council is set to launch a public art strategy which aims to transform the borough into a cultural destination.

The authority is looking to reap the successes of Gateshead's Angel of the North and Hull's UK City of Culture success which commissioned a variety of public art installations.

The plan, which aims towards the 'celebration of culture' in 2020, will consider two large art pieces depicting Doncaster's 'heritage, history and ambition'.

Council bosses will also look to see if it's feasible to install public art in the green spaces in Sir Nigel Gresley Square similar to the Trafalgar Square 'fourth plinth' model which sees sculptures rotated and changed.

A report seen by cabinet members also shows the council will be looking for 'inward investment' to create a series of 'urban feature walls' similar to what Sheffield has done.

The council also aims to work with landlords, property owners and businesses to transform dilapidated and barren venues into 'colourful and attractive artistic features'. It's the council's ambition to include public art within regeneration of Doncaster town centre.

Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for culture, said: "The strategy outlines the aspirations and aims for public art in Doncaster and its role in the regeneration of specific areas as well as cultivating a sense of ownership and pride for our communities. We would like to see communities getting involved and having their say in shaping new commissions.”

Speaking at the meeting, Mayor Ros Jones said: "I'm delighted to see more public art coming into the borough - we've got some older ones that many of us look back with nostalgia with the lovers in Waterdale, we've got the Mallard on the southern gateway and not to be outdone, we've got the Ted Hughes statue in Mexborough as well.

"We've got public art coming in and we will have a miners' statue which is something this borough is being devoid of and which rightly needs to be there because it's part of our rich heritage

"We've got great culture here and we need to demonstrate that being funded through many different ways.

"It's great that this strategy is coming forward which we have been devoid of for many years."