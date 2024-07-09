Doncaster Aquapark to re-open for summer after toxic algal bloom alert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Doncaster inflatable aquapark is set to re-open for the summer after a potentially toxic algal bloom alert.

The lake at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre will reopen this weekend following a temporary closure due to an algae bloom, with the aquapark set to follow on July 19.

A team of experts has been working with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), which manages the site, and after robust monitoring, testing and water treatment methods, the lake can now reopen.

Craft hire will commence from Saturday 13 July and Doncaster Aquapark will be open from 3pm on Friday 19 July 2024 in time for the school holidays.

Doncaster Aquapark is set to re-open for the summer following the alert.

Steven Parker, from DCLT, said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience the temporary closure of the lake has caused but it was important we took preventative measures to ensure we could open fully, while ensuring the wellbeing of our customers and staff.

“We are now pleased to announce that following intensive monitoring, testing and treatment by industry experts, which will continue over the coming weeks, we have been given permission to resume our exciting programme of lake activities which is great news for the summer.

“Sessions for craft hire starting from 13 July and the Aquapark from 19 July are now available to book on our website, along with our other activities such as axe throwing, climbing and archery which have been unaffected by the lake closure.”

To find out more information and book sessions, please visit: www.dclt.co.uk/hatfield-outdoor-activity-centre-campsite/activities-watersports/aquapark/

Algal bloom, or May Rot, happens when tiny plant-like organisms living in water increase in numbers due to sudden warmer weather and brightness levels.

Not all algal blooms are toxic but some can be harmful to humans and wildlife and can be an issue on lakes and ponds and other bodies of water across the summer months.

The fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways opened last month.