Doncaster Aquapark shut after potentially toxic algal bloom found on lake
The attraction, based at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, will be shut for the foreseeable future following the discovery.
Steven Parker, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “As a preventative measure we are shutting the lake at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre for a short period of time due to an algal bloom.
"During this time, we will continue with our treatment programme and await the results of testing from the experts.
“DCLT is sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we know it will be disappointing to people who were looking forward to enjoying time in the lake and on Aquapark Doncaster.
“We hope that visitors will make the most of our other activities which include axe throwing, climbing and archery and rest assured we’ll be working to open the lake as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Algal bloom, or May Rot, happens when tiny plant-like organisms living in water increase in numbers due to sudden warmer weather and brightness levels.
Not all algal blooms are toxic but some can be harmful to humans and wildlife.
The fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways opened last month.
It was scheduled to be open every weekend until Wednesday July 24 and from then open daily throughout the summer until early September.
