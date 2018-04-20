Doncaster Apprentice star returns to TV to tell of store's success story

A Doncaster shop owner who starred in The Apprentice is to return to TV screens next week to tell of her store's success.

Frances Bishop, who starred in the 2016 series of the hit show, will appear on BBC Breakfast to discuss her town centre children's clothing store Pud which moved into new, bigger premises before Christmas.

Announcing the news on Twitter she wrote: "Thrilled to announce I'll be a guest next Tuesday on BBC Breakfast discussing @thepudstore success on the high street!"

Frances, who made it to the final five before being eventually being fired by Lord Sugar, unveiled the brand new outlet for her store empire in Waterdale in December

The store relocated to The Village within the centre after previously being based at King's Arcade on St Sepulchre Gate.

The store specialises in designer children’s clothes at competitive high street prices and has been a popular retail destination in Doncaster since its opening in 2014.

The shop was awarded Best Independent Apparel Retailer 2017 at the national Progressive Preschool Awards.

Frances, 26, was one of the 18 hopefuls hoping to land a £250,000 investment from business mogul Lord Sugar in the 2016 series. She was eventually fired at the interviews stage of the programme after reaching the final five.

The wife of Scunthorpe United midfielder Neal Bishop, she described herself as " feisty pocket rocket" and confessed that she was hoping to impress Lord Sugar with her positive business outlook.