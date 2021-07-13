Doncaster African-Carribean group 'sickened' by racist abuse hurled at England footballers
An African Carribbean organisation in Doncaster has said it is ‘sickened’ by the racist abuse hurled at a trio of black England players – and has called for those responsible to be held accountable.
Footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to vile, social media abuse after missing their spot-kicks in England’s Euro 2020 final penalty shootout against Italy on Sunday night.
The abuse has been widely condemned and their are growing calls for social media companies to take a greater stance against online racism.
A spokesman for Doncaster African Caribbean Support Group said: “We are sickened by the torrents of racist abuse being directed at the black England players following the Euro final defeat to Italy.
“We can only hope that the racists will be held accountable for their behaviour.
“Let’s all unite in the effort to address structural racism and racial inequalities in society.”