Doncaster African-Carribean group 'sickened' by racist abuse hurled at England footballers

Footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to vile, social media abuse after missing their spot-kicks in England’s Euro 2020 final penalty shootout against Italy on Sunday night.

The abuse has been widely condemned and their are growing calls for social media companies to take a greater stance against online racism.

A spokesman for Doncaster African Caribbean Support Group said: “We are sickened by the torrents of racist abuse being directed at the black England players following the Euro final defeat to Italy.

“We can only hope that the racists will be held accountable for their behaviour.