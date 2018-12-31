Doncaster adventurer passes halfway on 2,300 world record Atlantic Ocean rowing challenge

A Doncaster adventurer bidding to smash the world record for rowing 2,300 miles across the Atlantic Ocean has passed the halfway stage in his epic challenge.

Matt Wilds is still on course to break the record for rowing between Africa and South America – although the four strong team on board the Year of Zayed have encountered a number of problems – including being soaked by huge waves.

Matt Wilds is rowing across the Atlantic Ocean

The former Hayfield School pupil from Misson who set out from Senegal for Suriname before Christmas, said: “Passing halfway is definitely one of those milestones that you want to get to as soon as possible.

“It’s all downhill now, and every mile you tick off is another mile towards the celebration in Paramaribo.

“We were thinking about celebrating the halfway with a swim but it is so rough that you don’t need to get wet with a swim!

“Night time is quite tricky because you can’t see the waves but all is good, we have done half and we can do the other half.”

The Row4Ocean team – made up of Matt, Patrick Bol, Lewis Knollman and Andrew Ruinoff, smashed through the halfway mark on Sunday.

The team continues to battle power issues on board and fatigue for both the rowers and their equipment.

Sea conditions have been “confused and lumpy” and the team are constantly getting a soaking on the rowing deck.

The group are bidding to smash a number of Atlantic Ocean rowing records and earn themselves a place in the history books.

The challenge is also aimed at raising awareness of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.