Doncaster adventurer nears halfway on bid to row 2,300 miles across Atlantic Ocean

A Doncaster man hoping to set a new world record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean is nearing the halfway stage of his gruelling 2,300 mile challenge.

Matt Wilds, 40, from Misson, is one of four men battling some of the world’s most dangerous waters as they bid to row from Africa to South America in under 27 days.

Doncaster's Matt Wilds is attempting to row 2,300 miles across the Atlantic Ocean

Now on Day 13 of their voyage, the Row4Ocean team are approximately 1,340 miles from the finish line in Suriname.

A Row4Ocean spokesman said: “The wind has picked up with the team experiencing feisty conditions nearly a thousand miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

The tail wind and surfing conditions are enhancing their speed in their quest to break world records and the team has been averaging over 70 miles a day, and with their pace set to increase, they are on course to break the outright average speed world record for this route.”

“We are posting much better daily average speed than in the flat seas experienced before.

“This extra speed is bringing a lot of happiness to the team.”

The team set off on their multihull, the Year of Zayed, before Christmas – and spent Christmas Day miles from home and away from their families in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

A spokesman said: “We have had our Christmas cake which we took with us, and it was a very welcome change to our staple diet of freeze dried food and biltong!

“On Christmas Day we took a slightly bigger break and all ate our food together but there were no gifts, we had no weigh allowance for presents.

“We did get messages from our families and friends on Christmas Day, and we really appreciated that and all the support we are getting.

“This is a memorable Christmas for us but we could not help imagining what it would be like to sit in that nice cosy environment with an iPad plugged into the electricity.”

Former Hayfield School pupil Matt, who now lives in Dubai,