Doncaster adventurer arrives back on dry land after failed bid to row 2,300 miles across Atlantic Ocean

A Doncaster adventurer has arrived back on dry land after an attempt to row 2,300 across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to South America ended in failure.

Matt Wilds from Misson was one of four men who spent more than a month at sea attempting to break the world record as they rowed from Senegal in Africa to Suriname in South America.

The Row4Ocean crew arrive back on dry land after 32 days at sea.

But a broken rudder sabotaged their hopes as they approached the finish line and their boat had to be towed to the finish line, arriving in South America at the weekend.

The former Hayfield School pupil spent 32 days in the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Year of Zayed – and plans are now being drawn up for another attempt at the record.

A crew spokesman said: “We were greeted by the team from DP World, who provided refreshments as well as arranging two ambulance crews to check over the rowers after their month long passage.

Matt Wilds is considering another attempt at the record.

“Despite blisters, scars, sunburn and boils they were pronounced healthy.

“Customs and immigration formalities were attended to before the crew finally made it ashore to the welcoming relaxation of the Hotel Torarica in downtown Paramaribo.”

Matt and his team-mates rowed 100 miles a day for up to 16 hours a day in some of the world’s most dangerous waters before continual problems with the rudder scuppered the challenge.

Matt, a keen sportsman. had never been involved in rowing until signing up for the project – which aimed to raise awareness about plastic pollution in the world’s seas - 18 months ago.

Maltby born Matt, who now lives and works in the United Arab Emirates with his wife Debbie, joined crew mates Patrick Bol, Lewis Knollman and Andrew Ruinoff for the challenge.

The Row4Ocean project was to raise awareness of the 8 billion kilos of plastic dumped into the ocean every year - a staggering 22,000,000 kilos of plastic every day;

Year of Zayed is now being dismantled and stowed in a container for shipment back home while the team discuss plans for a future attempt at the record.