Doncaster Adult Speech Therapy team walks to Berlin and back for colleague's life-changing surgery

This November, the Adult Speech Therapy team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) took on an ambitious steps challenge to support their colleague Michaela in her journey toward life-changing surgery.

The team pledged to collectively walk the equivalent distance between Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) and Berlin—and back—a daunting feat made even more challenging by the colder, wetter days of November. Despite the conditions, the team went above and beyond, achieving an incredible total of 3,325,742 steps.

The initiative aimed to raise funds for Michaela’s GoFundMe campaign, which has already garnered £3,786 from 120 generous donors toward its £10,000 target.

Michaela, a member of the Adult Speech Therapy team, works across adult acute wards and outpatient head and neck cancer clinics at DBTH.

Sharing her story, Michaela said: “Following a childhood brain injury, I live with hemiplegia and spasticity, which cause significant pain and mobility challenges. Over the years, I have undergone various treatments to manage these symptoms, but my condition has worsened, severely impacting my quality of life and independence.”

The funds raised will contribute to a specialist spinal neurosurgery with the potential to dramatically improve Michaela’s mobility, reduce her pain, and prevent further complications. Unfortunately, this procedure is not available on the NHS in her case, necessitating private treatment.

The surgery involves identifying and severing misfiring nerve rootlets in the spine—a procedure successfully performed internationally for over 30 years. Michaela has received approval for the surgery from a leading neurosurgeon at a centre of excellence for this treatment. However, the total cost, including three weeks of intensive rehabilitation and follow-up physiotherapy, is estimated at $50,000. Despite her savings and careful financial planning, Michaela is still £10,000 short.

Expressing her gratitude, Michaela said: “The support I’ve received from my colleagues, friends, and donors has been overwhelming. Every contribution and message of encouragement means the world to me. This challenge not only helps fund the surgery but also raises awareness of the need to make this procedure more accessible in the future.”

Michaela with her colleagues.

The Adult Speech Therapy team hopes their efforts will inspire further support for Michaela’s campaign. To learn more or contribute, visit her GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fund-specialist-spinal-neurosurgery

The Trust extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported Michaela’s journey so far.