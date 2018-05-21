Doncaster actor Brian Blessed calls farmers the C-word and tells them: 'I hope you all die' in badger cull row

Doncaster born actor Brian Blessed told a room full of farmers: "You're all c**** and I hope you die of TB" in a row over badger culling.

The veteran actor launched the angry blast when they began booing him as he hosted a 200-strong dinner, according to national newspaper reports.

Blessed, 81, who was dressed as a Tudor king at the bash had been asked what laws he would bring in as a monarch.

The actor, a well known animal activist, replied that he would ban farmers from culling badgers, prompting one of the guests to begin shouting and swearing at him.

The booming voiced star bellowed back: “You’re all c***s, I hope you all die of TB,” according to The Sun.

He then stormed out, yelling it had been a “s*** idea” for him to host the pig and poultry farmers’ do.

The actor had been booked by farm business ABN to host the dinner at Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry.

Blessed’s agent Stephen Gittins said: “It’s well known he is a protector of badgers. Brian and the likes of Brian May are very supportive of ending the culls. If someone was to ask him his position on badger culling I’m not surprised he said he was against it.

“But the incident wasn’t just about badger culling. One individual in the audience was being verbally aggressive.”

The son of William Blessed, a miner at Hickleton Main and Hilda Wall, Blessed was born at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough in 1936 and attended Bolton on Dearne Secondary Modern School, but was forced to leave at the age of 15 after his father suffered an industrial accident.

He then spent several years working in a number of jobs, ranging from an undertaker to a plasterer’s assistant. He started drama training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where his contemporaries included Patrick Stewart, and then found fame as PC “Fancy” Smith in the BBC TV series Z-Cars, between 1962 and 1965.