Doncaster A-level students to collect results as grades set to drop from pandemic high

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixth form and college pupils across the city will find out their grades today with those taking T-levels and BTecs also getting their results.

Pupils are getting their grades for the first A-level exams for three years - as the Covid pandemic meant exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and results were determined by teachers' estimates instead.

Meanwhile, there are 425,830 students celebrating being accepted into university or college today - the second highest number on record.

Doncaster A-level students will be collecting their results today.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return to in-person exams this year, after grades were given out by teachers during the pandemic, has seen 19% more 18-year-olds accepted into their first or insurance choice than in 2019.

And it's only 2% lower than the highest level seen in 2021, where students were awarded places based on teacher assessed grades, according to today's figures from Ucas, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service.

Clare Marchant, Ucas chief executive, said: "I must say congratulations to all young people receiving their results today."

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was "absolutely brilliant" that two-thirds of students who applied to UK higher education had got their first choice.

And she said the gap is narrowing between the most advantaged and most disadvantaged getting into university, despite concerns about that gap widening during Covid.