Donate a Christmas dinner to a dog! Nationwide appeal launches to feed homeless pets in Doncaster this Christmas

To help ensure no bowl is left empty this Christmas, the annual Santa Paws appeal has launched to help feed pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

Over the festive period, Pets at Home Doncaster Thorne will be taking part in a nationwide fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets as part of the Support Adoption For Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

The appeal runs until December 24 and is aiming to raise enough money to fund 3 million dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas.

The store team in Pets at Home Doncaster Thorne will be raising money for the Mayflower Sanctuary in Doncaster along with over 440 other Pets At Home stores across the country, who will be raising funds for their local rescue centres.

The team in Doncaster Thorne will be giving Pets At Home customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal throughout December, by simply donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

Pet lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choice online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.

Support Adoption For Pets Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson commented: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of the nation and so we are delighted to announce that we’re launching the Santa Paws appeal once again.

It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre goes without a Christmas dinner, and we hope that people will spare a moment’s thought when Christmas shopping for their own beloved pets this year and make a donation to those pets less fortunate than their own.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.