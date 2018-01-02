Don Your Way column: Looking back at peaks and troughs of 2017

The last of the turkey is still probably lingering around and you’ve probably had your fill of booze, tins of Roses and vegging in front of the telly for the last few days with your fill of festive excess.

But that’s the last mention you’ll hear of the C-word on this page.

For its onwards and upwards into 2018 as we wave farewell to another 12 months.

Don’t worry, this isn’t going to turn into one of those review of the year type things.

We all know the town’s up and downs from the last 12 months - the joy and heartbreak for Doncaster Rovers as they secured promotion but then let what looked like a guaranteed League Two title slip and the sad losses to the showbiz world of local icons Bobby Knutt and Keith Barron.

It’s been a year of change for your very own Doncaster Free Press too, sadly leaving our Doncaster home to make the short hop across South Yorkshire to The Balance building on Pinfold Street in Sheffield. Progress and change are never far away.

On a personal level, I’ve worked in three separate offices (with varying degrees of draughtiness and arguments about the air conditioning), I’ve loved and lost this year, made friends, lost friends and rediscovered a love of playing football and biking.

I’ve laughed and cried with my two growing lads, stood on many freezing cold touchlines on Sunday mornings and been nagged silly for presents and been called in to help with homework on numerous occasions.

I’ve been there for them when they have needed me and they’ve been there for me when I’ve needed them too.

And that’s not to mention one of them being ruled out of sporting action for two months because of a broken arm.

There’s been fantastic, memorable times, great nights out with friends and colleagues and some downright horrible moments this year (no Facebook fans, I’m not talking about the angry messages you send me). But I’ve been surrounded by great family and friends and am looking forward to 2018 and all that it has to offer.

In the words of Ricky Gervais as David Brent in The Office: “Life is just a series of peaks and troughs, and you don’t whether you’re in a trough until you’re climbing out, or on a peak until you’re coming down.

“And that’s it, you know, you never know what’s round the corner. But it’s all good.

“If you want the rainbow you’ve got to put up with the rain”. Do you know which “philosopher” said that? Dolly Parton. And people say she’s just a big pair of t***”

On that note thanks for putting up with my meanderings in 2017, whether they’ve made you laugh, cry, or in most cases, just downright angry.

See you all on the other side in 2018 and here’s wishing you all a very peaceful New Year.