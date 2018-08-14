Don’t ruin our  fantastic NHS

Recently I was unfortunate enough to be admitted to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and with this being my first experience of being in a hospital I did not know what to expect.

But I would now like, through your paper, to thank everyone from the ambulance crew, doctors and nurses and even the catering staff, for their sheer dedication and for their care, nothing was too much trouble for them to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

The NHS, like many public services, is being squeezed by this Tory government, but when you read about management and shareholders receiving stupid amounts of money for doing next to nothing, then no wonder this country is in the mire.

They were spouting off in the media about the highest pay rise for nearly a decade, a measly 3.5%.

Is this what the Tories think is a decent pay rise for our NHS workers?

Don’t let this government ruin our NHS, because if things don’t alter fast then we will have no NHS as we know it, every one of you is an angel.

S Exelby

Doncaster