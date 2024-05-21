Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“This incident highlights that any dog has the ability to cause harm and injury, no matter its breed.”

A man who stepped in to protect his granddaughter has suffered life-altering injuries after a family dog bit his thumb off, prompting another warning from South Yorkshire Police about dangerous dogs.

The incident took place at just before 9am on Friday (May 17, 2024) at a property in Mexborough, near Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The family’s seven-year-old Spaniel had become aggressive towards a baby in the property while playing with toys. The one-year-old suffered wounds to her head and as her grandfather attempted to intervene, the dog attacked him, biting his thumb off.

The family’s seven-year-old Spaniel had become aggressive towards a baby in the property while playing with toys. The one-year-old suffered wounds to her head and as her grandfather attempted to intervene, the dog attacked him, biting his thumb off

“Both the baby and man were taken to hospital. The family later agreed to have the dog put to sleep and dog legislation officers have supported their decision to take the dog to a private vet,” a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.

The force spokesperson said the call concerning this dog attack was just one of 36 calls they received over the weekend concerning similar matters, adding that demand is continuing into this week.

“Overnight, we have received a further five calls, with two bull breed dogs being seized for attacking, causing serious injuries requiring hospital treatment,” the spokepserson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They warned that dangerous dogs are continuing to place ‘unprecedented demand’ on the force, and urged ‘owners and families to take precautions’.

“Any dog can bite, it can happen to anyone,” they said.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “This incident highlights that any dog has the ability to cause harm and injury, no matter its breed.

“Dangerous dogs are continuing to place demand on our force and we’re urging owners to take precaution to reduce risk and injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost for the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

“Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ultimately ensure justice is secured.

“Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.

“Already in 2024, we have had to seize over 300 dogs for various reasons, most often because they were deemed to be dangerously out of control or suspected to be a banned breed. These dogs have to be kennelled at the taxpayer’s cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the cost, the hours in attendance and investigating takes valuable officers’ time away from the frontline, as well as adding further pressure to our NHS colleagues through hospital admissions and care.

“Please act. Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary.”

Read More Police officers nominated for bravery award after disarming & detaining Sheffield man who killed parents

The SYP spokesperson shared the following advice for dog owners:

- Do not leave children unattended with dogs

- Walk your dog on a lead in public areas

- Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors