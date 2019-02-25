“Do NOT steal our daffodils!” Doncaster park plea after children spotted swiping flowers

People stealing daffodils from a popular Doncaster park have been warned they face prosecution if they continue swiping flowers.

Volunteers at Sandall Park have issued the warning after parents were spotted encouraging children to steal the wild flowers – while some of the flowers were even spotted on sale at a nearby house.

Daffodils in Sandall Park are being stolen again.

A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park said: “It's that time of the year again – daffs coming up nicely and some park visitors think it is OK to steal them and deprive others of the enjoyment of seeing the park at its best.

“The daffodils in Sandall Park are not wild - we planted them. That makes them cultivated and subject to the Theft Act. The 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act also makes it an offence.

“Do we want people prosecuting? The answer is no - there are far worse things happening in the world - but it is really disheartening to our volunteers who have been preparing the park for spring.

“We do ask everyone to be reasonable and leave the flowers for others to enjoy. We actually see parents encouraging their children to take daffodils, previously we've also seen park daffodils on sale outside a local house. Not good at all.”

Under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act, it’s illegal in the UK to:

Pick flowers in public parks or community gardens

Pick flowers on National Trust property or nature reserves

Pick flowers from roundabouts etc (which are looked after by the council)

Intentionally pick, uproot or destroy any wild plant without permission from the landowner or occupier.

It is the second year in a row park bosses have had to issue a warning over the theft of daffodils from the park.