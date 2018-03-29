'Do not approach' wanted South Yorkshire man say police

Member of the public are being warned not to approach a South Yorkshire man who is wanted by the police.

Leon Wright, aged 39, of New Rossington, Doncaster, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed last month in the Rossington area of Doncaster.



Wright is still thought to still be in the Doncaster area and officers are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from him.



Members of the public are advised not to approach Wright if they see him and instead to call 999.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 2155 of 24 February 2018.