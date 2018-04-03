'Do not approach' wanted Doncaster man

Police have advised people not to approach wanted Doncaster man Bradley Mills.

Mills, 25, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including an incident of affray in December last year, criminal damage and a public order offence.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Mills, who is from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, knows he is wanted and efforts to find and arrest him remain ongoing.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Mills and to instead call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 348 of December 12, 2017.