'Do not approach him, call 999:' Police warning over missing Doncaster man
Police have launched a hunt for a man missing from Doncaster, warning members of the public not to approach him.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 20:42 pm
33-year-old Kai Palmer was last seen yesterday at 10.30am near to Marshgate in Doncaster town centre.
Police say he has connections to the Leeds area and officers believe he may have travelled there.
But they have warned members of the public not to approach him if they see him and instead call 999.
He is described as being 5ft 10ins, of a slim build with very short blond hair.
He was last seen wearing very loose jeans that were worn low, a grey top, black boots and was holding a grey bag.
The photograph shows Kai shortly before he was reported as missing.
If you have information that could help officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 208 of 17 September.