Disruption to trains in Sheffield and Doncaster after tractor ends up on railway line

Trains to and from Sheffield and Doncaster are disrupted this morning after a tractor ended up on the tracks near Wakefield and brought down power lines.

The tractor ended up on the tracks at Fitzwilliam, near Wakefield, after 'breaking the field boundary from a nearby farm,' according to train operator LNER.

It brought down power cables and caused 'significant damage to rail infrastructure'.

The tractor has been removed from the tracks and Network Rail are carrying out repairs this morning.

Train users have been warned that the there could be disruption until around 6pm.

Trains between Sheffield and Leeds and Doncaster and Leeds, via Wakefield, will be diverted where possible.

Some services will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

CrossCountry said its services between Leeds and Sheffield are being diverted and will not call at Wakefield Westgate.

LNER trains between Leeds and Doncaster will be diverted to start or terminate at York.

A shuttle train service will operate between Leeds and Doncaster.

Northern trains between Leeds and Doncaster will not run and services between Leeds and Sheffield will only run between Moorthorpe and Sheffield.

Road transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Moorthorpe.