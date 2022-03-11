Disruption for F1 team Haas as racing cars left stranded at Doncaster Airport

Pre season testing is taking place in Bahrain before the first Grand Prix of the season in the country on March 20.

But a cargo plane due to deliver the team’s freight to Bahrain was delayed.

As first reported by German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the plane, which was meant to arrive in the UK on Monday to transport its cars and spare parts to Bahrain, was grounded in Istanbul due to technical issues, leaving the cars stranded in Doncaster.

Cars belonging to F1 team Haas were stranded at Doncaster Airport.

The delay continues what has been a challenging period of time off track for Haas.

Last week the team cut ties with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and his father's company Uralkali after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.