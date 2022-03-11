Disruption for F1 team Haas as racing cars left stranded at Doncaster Airport
Formula One team Haas has faced disruption ahead of the new season after its cars were stranded at Doncaster Airport.
Pre season testing is taking place in Bahrain before the first Grand Prix of the season in the country on March 20.
But a cargo plane due to deliver the team’s freight to Bahrain was delayed.
As first reported by German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the plane, which was meant to arrive in the UK on Monday to transport its cars and spare parts to Bahrain, was grounded in Istanbul due to technical issues, leaving the cars stranded in Doncaster.
The delay continues what has been a challenging period of time off track for Haas.
Last week the team cut ties with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and his father's company Uralkali after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
The team is yet to confirm a full-time replacement for Mazepin, although Gene Haas said test driver Pietro Fittipaldi will feature at some point in Bahrain.