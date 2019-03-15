Disrespectful to both our forces and history 

I would like to bring to your attention the state of the Vulcan planters on the roundabout of this £56 million pound new road, the Great Yorkshire Way.

Every day when I go out I am faced with dead real flowers and dirty, tatty artificial ones fastened to local park railings. Whoever leaves these flowers only seem to do this once or twice a year but those who live close by are reminded on a daily basis that someone we did not know died at the end of our road.

I am not unsympathetic to peoples right to grieve in their own way but leaving dead flowers for months on end does nothing to improve our environment and they should be removed after a reasonable period.

Maureen Young

Endcliffe Way, Doncaster