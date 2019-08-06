Disqualified driver hauled before the courts for dangerous police chase through streets of Doncaster
A disqualified driver has been hauled before the courts for a dangerous police chase through the streets of Doncaster, during which he drove up the pavement and ran red lights.
28-year-old Adam Glover attempted to evade police on July 15 this year, when he travelled through streets, including Sprotbrough Road, at speed during a six-minute long chase, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Susan Evans, prosecuting, said: “It was the early hours of the morning. He reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour in a residential street, and drove on the pavement.
“There were three passengers in the vehicle. He went through a red traffic light.”
Ms Evans said police attempted to deploy a ‘speed stick,’ which punctures a vehicle’s tyres, but Glover managed to avoid it.
The chase finally came to an end following the use of a second speed stick.
Ms Evans said Glover, of Dixon Crescent, Balby, was jailed for 56 months in 2016 for offences including dangerous driving and burglary.
He was on license when he carried out the police chase, and was recalled to prison as a result to serve the rest of his sentence. He is likely to be released in November next year, the court heard.
Glover pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified at an earlier hearing.
Cheryl Dudley, defending, said Glover decided to get behind the wheel on the night of the offences after he noticed that the friend who came to pick him up appeared to be intoxicated.
“He thought this was the better of the two options,” said Ms Dudley.
She added: “Once he was seen by police he panicked.”
Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Glover to an additional 18 months in prison.
He commented on the fact that any sentence he passed would have to be concurrent to, and could exceed, the rest of Glover’s license period – which he must now serve behind bars after being recalled to prison.
“Despite this driving being so appalling, any sentence I pass today will have no impact on you at all. You have been recalled to prison to continue the sentence you were released from, and I cannot extend it,” said Judge Kelson.