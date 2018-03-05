Discounted travel for OAP’s in the Isle thanks to £1.8m investment

Elderly residents in the Isle will continue to enjoy low-cost travel thanks to a £1.8m investment.

North Lincolnshire Council is protecting the concessionary fares scheme to help enable older people to get out and about and promote independence.

This is a £1.8m investment to ensure people continue to receive free or low-cost travel and was decided at the council’s annual budget meeting on Thursday March 1.

Eligible residents can benefit from free or discounted travel on a range of public transport.

Benefits include free or discounted local rail travel for older people and people with certain disabilities, free bus travel for companions of disabled people who cannot use buses or trains on their own and free bus travel for passengers every day, before 9.30am, on journeys within or from North Lincolnshire.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are completely committed to helping the older population of North Lincolnshire maintain their independence and feel less isolated.

“This is a real investment that will benefit lots of people across North Lincolnshire. At a time when many councils have stopped funding concessionary travel, we in North Lincolnshire still see this investment as an important part of our responsibility to our residents. Older and disabled people are a priority for this council.”

Councillor Richard Hannigan, deputy leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We actively encourage independence among our older residents and I am pleased that we are able to continue to deliver the scheme. It provides a lifeline for many.”

To find out if you are eligible, please email the Public Transport Team publictransport@northlincs.gov.uk.